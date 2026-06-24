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Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott

Philadelphia Phillies • #5 2B

Bryson Stott And Phillies Play Nationals On June 24

Bryson Stott and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Stott has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stott is hitting for a .241 BA, .298 OBP and .403 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 29 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 39 runs. Stott has recorded 15 steals on 15 attempts. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.47 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryson Stott

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