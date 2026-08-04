Bryson Stott And Phillies Take On Nationals On Aug. 4

Stott is hitting for a .253 BA, .319 OBP and .406 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 47 runs. In 413 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 50 runs. Stott has recorded 19 steals on 19 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.94 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

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