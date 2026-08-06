Bryce Miller And Mariners Play Tigers On Aug. 5

Miller is 4-5 with a 2.80 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.