Bryce Miller And Mariners Play Tigers On Aug. 5
Bryce Miller will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9:40 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Miller is 4-5 with a 2.80 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.