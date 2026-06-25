Bryce Miller And Mariners Play Pirates On June 25

Miller is 3-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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