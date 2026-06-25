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Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners

Bryce Miller

Seattle Mariners • #50 SP

Bryce Miller And Mariners Play Pirates On June 25

Bryce Miller will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Miller has +112 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Miller is 3-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Miller

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