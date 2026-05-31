Bryce Miller And Mariners Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 31

Miller is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.