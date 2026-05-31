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Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners

Bryce Miller

Seattle Mariners • #50 SP

Bryce Miller And Mariners Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 31

Bryce Miller will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Arizona Diamondbacks at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Miller has -192 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Miller is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Miller

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