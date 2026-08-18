Bryce Miller And Mariners Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 18

Miller is 4-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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