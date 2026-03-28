Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Rangers On March 28

Harper had a .261 BA, .357 OBP and .487 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .844 and he scored 72 runs. In 580 plate appearances, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 75 runs. Harper recorded 12 steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom makes his first start of the season for the Rangers.

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