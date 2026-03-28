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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Rangers On March 28

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Harper has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Harper had a .261 BA, .357 OBP and .487 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .844 and he scored 72 runs. In 580 plate appearances, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 75 runs. Harper recorded 12 steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom makes his first start of the season for the Rangers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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