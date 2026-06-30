Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Pirates On June 30

Harper is hitting for a .275 BA, .375 OBP and .537 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .912, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs (15th in MLB). Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (3-7 with a 4.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.