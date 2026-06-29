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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Pirates On June 29

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, June 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Harper has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .276 BA, .374 OBP and .531 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .905, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 55 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Braxton Ashcraft gets the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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