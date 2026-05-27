Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Padres On May 27

Harper is hitting for a .272 BA, .367 OBP and .533 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .900, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. Harper has recorded four steals on six attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (3-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season.

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