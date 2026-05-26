Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Padres On May 26

Harper is hitting for a .269 BA, .360 OBP and .518 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored 31 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs. Harper has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Padres.

The Padres will send Randy Vasquez (5-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.