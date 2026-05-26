FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Padres On May 26

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Harper has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .269 BA, .360 OBP and .518 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored 31 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs. Harper has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Padres.

The Padres will send Randy Vasquez (5-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News