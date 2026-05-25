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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Padres On May 25

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Monday, May 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Harper has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .274 BA, .362 OBP and .526 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs. Harper has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Randy Vasquez gets the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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