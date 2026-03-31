Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Nationals On March 31
Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Harper has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Harper had a .261 BA, .357 OBP and .487 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .844 and he scored 72 runs. In 580 plate appearances, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 75 runs. Harper recorded 12 steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Nationals.
PJ Poulin starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.