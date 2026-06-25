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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Nationals On June 25

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Harper has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .264 BA, .366 OBP and .511 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .877, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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