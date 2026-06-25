Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Nationals On June 25

Harper is hitting for a .264 BA, .366 OBP and .511 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .877, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.

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