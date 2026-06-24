Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Nationals On June 24

Harper is hitting for a .268 BA, .371 OBP and .518 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .889, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.47 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

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