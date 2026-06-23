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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On June 23

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Harper has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .269 BA, .373 OBP and .524 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .897, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.45 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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