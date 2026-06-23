Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On June 23

Harper is hitting for a .269 BA, .373 OBP and .524 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .897, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.45 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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