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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Nationals On June 22

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, June 22 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Harper has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .266 BA, .372 OBP and .524 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .896, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.

The Nationals are sending Foster Griffin (7-2) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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