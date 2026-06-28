Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Mets On June 28

Harper is hitting for a .278 BA, .379 OBP and .536 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .915, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 55 runs. In 346 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 50 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Mets.

Cionel Perez will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first this season.

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