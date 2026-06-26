Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Mets On June 26

Harper is hitting for a .269 BA, .373 OBP and .523 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .896, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 47 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

The Mets have yet to named a starting pitcher.

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