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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Mets On June 21

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Harper has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .259 BA, .367 OBP and .506 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 50 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he hit for the cycle (4 for 5 with a double, a triple, a home run and three RBIs) against the Mets.

David Peterson (3-5 with a 5.91 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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