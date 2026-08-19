Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Marlins On Aug. 19

Harper is hitting for a .259 BA, .380 OBP and .493 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 16.6% walk rate. His OPS is .873, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 79 runs. In 542 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 72 runs. Harper has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.43 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 170 2/3 innings pitched.

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