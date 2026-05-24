FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Guardians On May 24

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Harper has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .277 BA, .364 OBP and .532 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .896, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. Harper has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3 for 4) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick makes the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News