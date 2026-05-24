Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Guardians On May 24

Harper is hitting for a .277 BA, .364 OBP and .532 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .896, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. Harper has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3 for 4) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick makes the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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