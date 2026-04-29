Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Giants On April 29

Harper is hitting for a .269 BA, .350 OBP and .509 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 16 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Logan Webb gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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