Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Giants On April 28

Harper is hitting for a .260 BA, .345 OBP and .500 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 15 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Tyler Mahle gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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