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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Dodgers On May 30

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, May 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Harper has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .261 BA, .354 OBP and .512 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored 33 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. Harper has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (3-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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