Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Cubs On April 23

Harper is hitting for a .261 BA, .350 OBP and .511 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 11 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Edward Cabrera (2-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.