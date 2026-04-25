Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Braves On April 25

Harper is hitting for a .258 BA, .345 OBP and .515 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 13 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Braves.

The Braves are sending Bryce Elder (3-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.