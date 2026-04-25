FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Braves On April 25

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Harper has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .258 BA, .345 OBP and .515 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 13 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Braves.

The Braves are sending Bryce Elder (3-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News