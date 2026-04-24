Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Braves On April 24

Harper is hitting for a .261 BA, .352 OBP and .500 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 12 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

The Braves are sending Grant Holmes (1-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.42 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.

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