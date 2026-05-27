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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Face Red Sox On May 27

Bryce Elder will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Elder has -102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Elder is 4-2 with a 1.97 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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