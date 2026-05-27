Bryce Elder And Braves Face Red Sox On May 27

Elder is 4-2 with a 1.97 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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