Bryce Elder And Braves Play Phillies On April 25

Elder is 3-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.