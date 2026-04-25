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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Play Phillies On April 25

Bryce Elder will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Elder has -114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Elder is 3-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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