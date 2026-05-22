Bryce Elder And Braves Play Nationals On May 22

Elder is 4-2 with a 2.01 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed eight innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.