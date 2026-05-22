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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Play Nationals On May 22

Bryce Elder will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, on Friday, May 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Elder has -134 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Elder is 4-2 with a 2.01 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed eight innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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