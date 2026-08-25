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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Face Dodgers On Aug. 25

Bryce Elder will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Elder has +126 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Elder is 8-7 with a 3.92 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday, Aug. 16 when he tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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