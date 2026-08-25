Bryce Elder And Braves Face Dodgers On Aug. 25

Elder is 8-7 with a 3.92 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday, Aug. 16 when he tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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