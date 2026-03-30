Bryce Elder And Braves Square Off Against Athletics On March 30
Bryce Elder will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Athletics at Truist Park, on Monday, March 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Elder has -136 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Elder went 8-11 with a 5.30 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched last year.
The Athletics averaged 4.5 runs per game last season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.