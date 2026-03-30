Bryce Elder And Braves Square Off Against Athletics On March 30

Elder went 8-11 with a 5.30 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Athletics averaged 4.5 runs per game last season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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