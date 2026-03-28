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Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners

Bryan Woo

Seattle Mariners • #22 SP

Bryan Woo And Mariners Play Guardians On March 28

Bryan Woo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Woo has +106 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Woo went 15-7 with a 2.94 ERA and 198 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Guardians averaged 4 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryan Woo

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