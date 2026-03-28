Bryan Woo And Mariners Play Guardians On March 28
Bryan Woo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Woo has +106 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Woo went 15-7 with a 2.94 ERA and 198 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Guardians averaged 4 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.