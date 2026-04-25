Bryan Woo And Mariners Face Cardinals On April 25
Bryan Woo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, April 25 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Woo has +102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Woo is 1-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.