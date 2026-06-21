Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Rockies On June 21

Reynolds is hitting for a .285 BA, .400 OBP and .471 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .871 and he has scored 50 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 48 runs (18th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (2-8) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 7.13 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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