Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Reds On June 26

Reynolds is hitting for a .291 BA, .405 OBP and .484 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .890, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 52 runs (13th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Mariners.

Andrew Abbott (5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season.

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