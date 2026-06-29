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Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates • #10 LF

Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Phillies On June 29

Bryan Reynolds and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, June 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Reynolds is hitting for a .286 BA, .402 OBP and .472 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .874, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 52 runs (19th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Aaron Nola (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 5.58 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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