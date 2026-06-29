Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Phillies On June 29

Reynolds is hitting for a .286 BA, .402 OBP and .472 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .874, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 52 runs (19th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Aaron Nola (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 5.58 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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