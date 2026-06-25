Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Take On Mariners On June 25

Reynolds is hitting for a .290 BA, .404 OBP and .486 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .890, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 53 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 52 runs (13th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller (3-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 1.58 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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