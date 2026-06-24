Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Mariners On June 24

Reynolds is hitting for a .287 BA, .401 OBP and .482 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .883, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 339 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 51 runs (16th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

The Mariners will send Bryan Woo (6-5) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.94 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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