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Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates • #10 LF

Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Mariners On June 23

Bryan Reynolds and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Reynolds is hitting for a .287 BA, .400 OBP and .484 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .884, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 51 runs (14th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Rockies.

The Mariners are sending George Kirby (5-7) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.10 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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