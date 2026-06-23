Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Mariners On June 23

Reynolds is hitting for a .287 BA, .400 OBP and .484 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .884, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 51 runs (14th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Rockies.

The Mariners are sending George Kirby (5-7) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.10 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

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