Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Cubs On May 25

Reynolds is hitting for a .251 BA, .379 OBP and .380 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 31 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 32 runs. Reynolds has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Ben Brown makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.09 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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