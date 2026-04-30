Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Cardinals On April 30
Bryan Reynolds and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Reynolds is hitting for a .236 BA, .380 OBP and .355 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 20 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.
Hunter Dobbins makes his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.