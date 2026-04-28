Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Cardinals On April 28

Reynolds is hitting for a .233 BA, .375 OBP and .359 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 18 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (2-3 with a 5.63 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.