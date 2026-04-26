Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Brewers On April 26

Reynolds is hitting for a .247 BA, .383 OBP and .381 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 18 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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