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Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates • #10 LF

Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Brewers On April 26

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Reynolds is hitting for a .247 BA, .383 OBP and .381 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 18 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryan Reynolds

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