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Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates • #10 LF

Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Brewers On April 24

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Reynolds is hitting for a .253 BA, .373 OBP and .396 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 16 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Brandon Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryan Reynolds

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