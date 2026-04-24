Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Brewers On April 24

Reynolds is hitting for a .253 BA, .373 OBP and .396 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 16 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Brandon Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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