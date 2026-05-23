Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 23

Reynolds is hitting for a .243 BA, .370 OBP and .376 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 30 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 32 runs (18th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin (1-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.