Brice Turang And Brewers Square Off Against Rays On March 30
Brice Turang and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field, on Monday, March 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Turang has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Turang had a .288 BA, .359 OBP and .435 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate last season. His OPS was .794 and he scored 97 runs. In 659 plate appearances, he hit 18 home runs and drove in 81 runs. Turang recorded 24 steals on 32 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Nick Martinez gets the call to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.