Brice Turang And Brewers Square Off Against Rays On March 30

Turang had a .288 BA, .359 OBP and .435 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate last season. His OPS was .794 and he scored 97 runs. In 659 plate appearances, he hit 18 home runs and drove in 81 runs. Turang recorded 24 steals on 32 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Nick Martinez gets the call to start for the Rays, his first of the season.

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