Brice Turang And Brewers Take On Pirates On April 26

Turang is hitting for a .270 BA, .405 OBP and .483 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and an 18.8% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored 20 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Turang has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Carmen Mlodzinski makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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