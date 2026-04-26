FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers

Brice Turang

Milwaukee Brewers • #2 2B

Brice Turang And Brewers Take On Pirates On April 26

Brice Turang and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Turang has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Turang is hitting for a .270 BA, .405 OBP and .483 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and an 18.8% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored 20 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Turang has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Carmen Mlodzinski makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Turang

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News