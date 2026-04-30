Brice Turang And Brewers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 30

Turang is hitting for a .280 BA, .407 OBP and .500 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 17.7% walk rate. His OPS is .907 and he has scored 23 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Turang has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka (4-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.